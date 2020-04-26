|
|
|
Lubbock- Sybil Ann Hairston, 91, passed away on April 13, 2020 in Lubbock, Texas. She was born on June 28, 1928 to Clark and Bess Elder in Baird, Texas. She had an interesting childhood growing up in Venezuela. She returned to the States and attended Gulf Park College located in Gulfport, Mississippi. She graduated from University of Texas and later married John W. (JW) Hairston, Jr. from Idalou, Texas in 1951. After earning her Master's Degree in Spanish from Texas Tech, Sybil taught in Lubbock public schools for 30 years. She is preceded in death by her husband, JW; daughter, Becky; and infant son. She is survived by her daughter, Elizabeth Lea, and a grandson, John.
In Lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to .
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2020