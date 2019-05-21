|
|
Levelland- Syble M. Newsom of Levelland, Texas, passed away on May 18, 2019. She was born Syble Willis on May 2, 1921 in Marietta, Oklahoma to E. C. "Clayton" and Beulah Willis. She moved to Brownfield, Texas at the age of 7 and she graduated Brownfield High School in 1938. On July 9, 1939, she married C.V. "Cub" Newsom in Lovington, NM and together they raised two children, Freda Wilkinson and Jimmy Newsom.
Syble was a member of First United Methodist Church, Levelland, Texas and always loved her Sunday School Class. Alongside her husband, they owned and operated Hockley County Gin in Sundown, Texas and they were also very active in agriculture. She worked for the Southwestern Bell Telephone Company for several years, but spent most of her time taking care of her family. Syble was an avid gardener all of her life. With a competitive spirit, she was determined to stay as independent as possible. In October of 2017, Syble moved to Sherick Memorial Home in Lubbock, Texas. She was very fond of all of the ladies that became her friends during her time there. Syble cherished her family and always stayed up to date with all of their happenings. At the age of 98, she was blessed to not have outlived her children, their spouses, all of her 8 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren, and 11 great-great grandchildren.
Syble was preceded in death by her husband, C. V. "Cub" Newsom in 2003, her parents E. C. "Clayton" and Beulah Willis, her brothers Leo Willis and Leonard Willis, and her sister Beatrice Stockton.
Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter Freda Wilkinson and husband Bob, son Jimmy Newsom and wife Susan. Grandchildren Ted Wilkinson, Tim Wilkinson and wife Dawn, Bryan Wilkinson and wife Stephanie, Cathy Baccus and husband Keith, Kevin Newsom and wife Carla, Cory Newsom and wife Kim, Steven Newsom and wife Cindy, and Matt Newsom, 20 great grandchildren, and 11 great-great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Services to celebrate her wonderful 98 years will be held on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at 2:00 pm in the chapel of Krestridge Funeral Home in Levelland, Texas. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at Krestridge Funeral Home as well.
Arrangements are under the direction and personal care of the professionals at Krestridge Funeral Home. (806) 897-1111
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from May 21 to May 22, 2019