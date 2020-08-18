1/1
Sydney Wayne Simmons Jr.
Lubbock- The family of Sydney Wayne Simmons Jr. will celebrate his life of 68 years at 2:00 pm Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. The family will host a time of fellowship and remembrance from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Monday, August 17, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. He passed away on Thursday, August 13, 2020. In support of the health of his family, face coverings are mandatory while attending the service and visitation. The service will be live-streamed and be available for thirty days at www.memorialdesigners.net. You are encouraged to sign the virtual guestbook and share memories and expressions of sympathy by selecting the icon.



Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
24
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Lake Ridge Chapel And Memorial Designers
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lake Ridge Chapel And Memorial Designers
6025 82nd St
Lubbock, TX 79424
(806) 698-8085
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
