Lubbock- The family of Sydney Wayne Simmons Jr. will celebrate his life of 68 years at 2:00 pm Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. The family will host a time of fellowship and remembrance from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Monday, August 17, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. He passed away on Thursday, August 13, 2020. In support of the health of his family, face coverings are mandatory while attending the service and visitation. The service will be live-streamed and be available for thirty days at www.memorialdesigners.net
