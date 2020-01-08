|
Levelland- Sylvia Gail (Exum) Ritter, 79, of Levelland passed from this life on January 4, 2020. Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 pm on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at Krestridge Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held at 2:00 pm on Thursday, January 9. 2020, at Resthaven Memorial Park in Lubbock.
She was born March 23, 1940 in Lubbock to parents, Ewell and Tressie Exum. Sylvia was devoted to her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and her two furry friends, Peanut and Ginger. She enjoyed being outside doing yard work, spending time with her classmates, and playing games with her nieces.
Sylvia was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Jimmie Dale Exum and Lonnie Ewell Exum; and husband, Gene Ritter.
Left to cherish her memory are her sons, Russ (Debbie) Phillips and Rodney (Becky) Phillips; daughter, Rebecca (Dee) Macha; grandchildren, Carson (Leslie) Phillips, Mackenzie (Wade) Dunbar, Hillary (Zac) Mayers, Tucker Phillips and Luke Phillips; and great grandchildren, Jurni Dunbar, Wayson Dunbar, and Penn Phillips.
In lieu of customary remembrances, the family suggests donations in Sylvia's memory to .
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020