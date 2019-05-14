|
Lubbock- Sylvia left this earth to be with her Heavenly Father on the day of May, 6, 2019. She leaves behind a lovely legacy of her husband Erwin R. Jackson Sr., Children, two beautiful twins, Christopher D. Robinson and Crystal D. Robinson, Teresa McPherson, Erwin R. Jackson Jr., Tiffany Sansom. A host of loving grandchildren. Visitation will be Tuesday, May 14, 2019 from 3pm-6pm at Griffin Mortuary 1715 E. Broadway. Services will be held on Wednesday, May 15th at 1 pm at Hope Deliverance Temple, 2812 E. 4th St. Burial will follow at Lubbock Cemetery.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from May 14 to May 15, 2019