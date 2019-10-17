Home

Griffin Mortuary
1715 E Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79403
(806) 744-9000
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
1:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Griffin Mortuary
1715 E Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79403
Rosary
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Griffin Mortuary
1715 E Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79403
Celebration of Life
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
1:00 PM
Our Lady of Guadalupe
Sylvia Lisa Figeroa


1967 - 2019
Sylvia Lisa Figeroa Obituary
Lubbock- 52, passed away on Friday, October 11, 2019. Sylvia was born on May 12, 1967 to Nicolas Ramos and Lydia Lopez in Bryan, TX. She leaves to cherish her memory; her mother, Lydia Lopez; daughter, Amy Rodriguez; three sons, Anthony Figeroa, Michael Christopher Figeroa, and Christian Palos; four sisters, Debbie Figeroa, Andrea Jimenez, Amanda Munoz, and Letisia Ramos; two brothers, Johnny Figeroa, Jr. and Andrew Ramos; six grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends. Celebration of Life Service will be held Friday, October 18, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe. Interment will follow at Peaceful Gardens Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Visitation will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. and Rosary will follow from 6 to 7 p.m. today at Griffin Mortuary.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019
