Services
Lake Ridge Chapel And Memorial Designers
6025 82nd St
Lubbock, TX 79424
(806) 698-8085
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Apr. 26, 2020
2:00 PM
Lake Ridge Chapel And Memorial Designers
6025 82nd St
Lubbock, TX 79424
Sylvia Louise Taylor


1933 - 2020
Sylvia Louise Taylor Obituary
Lubbock- Sylvia Louise Taylor passed away on Thursday, April 23, 2020. Today, April 25, from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm, her children will receive only family at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers under the guidelines of city officials. We will celebrate her life at 2:00 pm on Sunday, April 26, at Lake Ridge Chapel. The service will be private, and no guests will be allowed to attend the in-person event at this time. The service will be live-streamed and will be available for thirty days at www.memorialdesigners.net. Please sign the virtual guestbook by selecting the icon. Below the obituary is a place to share memories and expressions of sympathy.

Sylvia was born on August 15, 1933, to Emil and Lucie Mae Bunjes in Galveston, Texas. She married Grady Taylor in 1952 and settled in Lubbock. Sylvia had wonderful careers at Sears and Texas Tech University and, with her dear friend Sue Smith, volunteered with Meals on Wheels for years. Sylvia loved singing and traveling in the First United Methodist Church (FUMC) Chancel Choir for over 50 years as well as performing in many church musical productions. Sylvia also was a longstanding member of the Allegro Music Club.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Grady Taylor, son, Edward Taylor, and brother, Emil Bunjes, Jr. She is survived by her sister, Adele Bower, her children, Alison Winton and Warren Taylor, and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, her family has asked for donations to be made to the FUMC Music Department, https://www.fumc.com/giving, and Meals on Wheels, https://lubbockmealsonwheels.org/donate-info for memorial contributions.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020
