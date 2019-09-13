Home

Services
Guajardo Family Funeral Chapels - Lubbock
407 N University
Lubbock, TX 79415
806-744-8942
Service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
Freedom Baptist Church
Sylvia Martinez


1955 - 2019
Sylvia Martinez Obituary
Lubbock- Sylvia Carrasco Martinez was born in Post, TX on November 2, 1955 to Tony and Pauline Carrasco who preceded her in death. She went to be with her Lord and Savior on September 9, 2019 at the age of 63 years. Sylvia is survived by her husband, Arturo Martinez, children; Zora Flores, Vicki Flores, Anthony Ramirez, Destiny Ramirez and Mordecai Subia, twenty grandchildren and eighteen great grandchildren. Visitation will be held at Guajardo Funeral Chapels on Thursday, September 12, 2019 from 11am-9pm. The funeral service will be held at the Freedom Baptist Church on Friday, September 13 beginning at 2:00 PM. Interment will follow in the City of Lubbock Cemetery.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Sept. 13 to Sept. 14, 2019
