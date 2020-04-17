Home

Griffin Mortuary
1715 E Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79403
(806) 744-9000
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 17, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Griffin Mortuary
1715 E Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79403
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
City of Lubbock Cemetery
Sylvia W. McCullough


1963 - 2020
Sylvia W. McCullough Obituary
Lubbock- 57 passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020. Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, April 18, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the City of Lubbock Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Visitation will be held today from 1-4 p.m. at Griffin Mortuary. Sylvia was born April 5, 1963 to Samuel Stevenson and Wanda Faye Crawford. She attended Lubbock ISD and graduated from Estacado High School class of 1982. She worked at Lubbock Housing Authority for 24 years. She is survived by her husband, Kenneth McCullough; parents, Clarence Crawford, Booker T. Thomas and Wanda Crawford; three daughters, Tawana Stevenson, LaWanda McCullough, and Dorothy McCullough; son, Craig Stevenson; sister, Dora Thomas; three brothers, Samuel Stevenson, Williams Stevenson, and Craig Collins; 14 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild; a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2020
