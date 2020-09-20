Horseshoe Bay- T. Jones (James C Jones), 89, born on a farm in Childress, TX, passed away on September 15, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 44 years and the love of his life, Phyllis Jones, formerly of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; son, Micheal J Jones of Austin; Son-in-law Chip Waldroup of Austin and wife MaryFrances and Grandchildren in laws Tracey Waldroup and Samantha Waldroup.
He was predeceased by his daughter Minette Waldroup of Austin. T was the son of the late Wallace and Frances (Pilcher) Jones. He was one of 6 children, 2 of whom still survive, twin sisters Jane Riggs ( of Clifton, TX) and Julia Davidson (and husband David of Dallas, TX) and many nieces and nephews; predeceased by his three brothers Wallace Jones, Jr,, Max Curtis Jones, and Charles Ray Jones.
Already a future Texas High School Hall of Famer, T proudly played college football for the University of Texas and was the starting quarterback for two seasons in the early 1950's. He was named MVP for the SW Conference in the 1952 season and led the Longhorns to a Cotton Bowl victory over Tennessee. After college, he was a U.S. Army veteran serving honorably in the Korean War. After the military, he coached UT football as an assistant on Darrell Royal's first UT coaching staff. He left athletics for almost 20 years and worked as a businessman and banker. But athletics lured him back again, and he served as associate Athletic Director at UT. Later Texas Tech came knocking and T finished his career as Athletic Director at Texas Tech University for both men and women's sports --at the time a first--serving 8 years before retiring in 1993. T was inducted into the Halls of Honor at both schools and is highly regarded nationally in NCAA sports.
A good cook, a good golfer and a keen friend, T loved the past 20 years in Horseshoe Bay. He helped start the Horseshoe Bay Sports club now known as the Rudy Davalos Sports Club. Getting people together to share a meal and a good laugh were trademarks. His handwritten notes were legendary for his calligraphy and gracious words.
He and Phyllis were regulars at supper clubs and outings with HSB friends. That same giant hand that expertly handled the football was regularly thrust forward in greeting by T to all he met. He was kind and fair to all. T will be missed immeasurably. He gave us a target to shoot for. Rest easy now friend.
Memorial service is planned for Friday September 25th at 1pm at the Church of Horseshoe Bay; 600 Hi Ridge Road, Horseshoe Bay, TX. Service will be live-streamed and may be accessed at: www.church-hsb.org
A tab on the website will appear with T Jones Memorial Service.
The family has suggested that memorials may be made to the Darrell K Royal Fund for Alzheimer's Research, PO Box 5839, Austin, TX 78763, or the Sharon Dykes Alzheimer's Foundation, c/o First Capital Bank, 6811 Indiana Ave., Lubbock, TX 79413.
Remembering Those Who Forget.
Online condolences may be made at: www.clementswilcoxfuneralhome.com