Ta-Tanisha "Bug" Harris
1975 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ta-Tanisha's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lubbock- 45 passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020. Celebration of Life Service will be held Friday, June 12, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Griffin Mortuary Chapel. Private Disposition under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Tanisha was born February 2, 1975 to Thomas and Janie Harris in Levelland, TX. She graduated from Northbrook Senior High School in Houston, TX. She leaves to cherish her memory; her father, Thomas Harris; mother Janie Phillips; two brothers, Isaac Harris and Austin Franklin; five aunts, Josie (Tommy) Lethridge, Clarissa (Ray) Roberson, Doris Harris, Clara Conaway, and Patsy Mathews; four uncles, David Phillips, Jr., Dennis (Tomarsha) Phillips, Dwight (Cynthia) Phillips, and Darrell (Debra) Phillips; a host of other relatives and friends.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Griffin Mortuary
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Griffin Mortuary
1715 E Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79403
(806) 744-9000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved