Lubbock- 45 passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020. Celebration of Life Service will be held Friday, June 12, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Griffin Mortuary Chapel. Private Disposition under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Tanisha was born February 2, 1975 to Thomas and Janie Harris in Levelland, TX. She graduated from Northbrook Senior High School in Houston, TX. She leaves to cherish her memory; her father, Thomas Harris; mother Janie Phillips; two brothers, Isaac Harris and Austin Franklin; five aunts, Josie (Tommy) Lethridge, Clarissa (Ray) Roberson, Doris Harris, Clara Conaway, and Patsy Mathews; four uncles, David Phillips, Jr., Dennis (Tomarsha) Phillips, Dwight (Cynthia) Phillips, and Darrell (Debra) Phillips; a host of other relatives and friends.