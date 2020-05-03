|
Lubbock- Tamara McNally passed away on April 24, 2020. She was born on June 20, 1947 to Fred and Inez Hall in Charlotte, NC. She graduated from East Mecklenburg High School in 1965. She graduated from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte with a BS in Mathematics in 1969. She taught at Northwest Cabarrus High School for four years before marrying Peter Joseph Seibt on February 24, 1973. She moved to Lubbock at that time and has been a resident ever since. Peter and Tamara had one son, Patrick Joseph Seibt.
Tamara worked at Texas Tech in the Budget Office for 22 years. Peter passed away on October 3, 1993. Tamara married James Faber McNally on November 29, 1997. After retirement Tamara volunteered at Covenant Children's Hospital, served on the Finance Committee for the Diocese of Lubbock, and served on the Finance Committee at Christ the King Cathedral for many years. She was a ling time member of the Wednesday Morning Prayer Group at Christ the King as well as volunteering in various programs at the church. She loved to crochet, knit, cross stitch, quilt and loved spending time with her dog Annabel. Her husband, James, preceded her in death.
Tamara is survived by her beloved son Patrick Seibt of Mammoth Lakes, CA; her step-sons James(Kathy, Robert(Carol), Stephen(Cherie), Charles(Victoria), Alan(Judy), Mark(Nona), Tim(Kim) and step-daughters Gaile Loving(Bob), Margaret Lewis, Carol Townsend(Russell), 18 step-grandchildren and 13 step-great grandchildren. She is also survived by numerous cousins, and precious friend Amie Ward.
The family would like to thank the staff at Providence Memorial Hospital in El Paso for their care and compassion.
A viewing will be held from 1:00PM until 2:00PM at Resthaven Funeral Home & Memorial Park, 5740 W 19th St., Lubbock, TX 49407, followed by a graveside service at 2:00PM on Tuesday, May 5th.
In lieu of Flowers the family requests donations to be sent to Patrick Seibt in care of a scholarship fund to be set up at Texas Tech University's Mathematics Department in Tamara McNally's name.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from May 3 to May 4, 2020