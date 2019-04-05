|
|
|
Lubbock- Tammie Sisson Wheelis passed away in the early morning of April 4th, 2019. Although she lived a life filled with pain, she died at home in the arms of her loving husband. She is survived by her husband Bill Wheelis, her son James Wheelis, and her daughters Jasmine Wheelis and Jada Wheelis. Her beloved grandchildren Kaden Wheelis, Corbin Wheelis, Aspen Wheelis, Melody Allison, Mallory Allison, Braxton Brown, William Gunner Brown, Madelyn Brown. As well as her parents James Dick Sission, Jackie Sisson, as well as her siblings Tonjia Lindsey, and Toni Sisson. Although disabled for 30 years, Tammie lived a full life of love and selflessness. Two traits that she has passed down onto her children and grandchildren. She found her calling as a Wife, Mother, and Grandmother. She will be sorely missed by those of the lives that she has touched. A celebration of her life will be held at Buffalo Springs Community Church on Saturday, April 6th, at 3:00pm. No viewing has been scheduled per her request prior to her loss.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2019
