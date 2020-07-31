Lubbock- The family of Tammy Endsley will celebrate her life of 55 years at 11:00 am on Saturday, August 1, 2020, at Victory Life Baptist Church. The family will host a time of fellowship and remembrance from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Friday, July 31, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. She passed away on Monday, July 27, 2020 at 2:00 am. In support of the health of her family, face coverings are mandatory while attending the service and visitation. The service will be live-streamed and be available for thirty days at www.memorialdesigners.net
