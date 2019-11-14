|
|
Abernathy- Tammy Timms, 60 passed away Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at her home in Abernathy. A memorial service will be held Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Amazin Grazin Cowboy Church, 9801 North University. She is survived by her father Kenneth Travis Timms and her sister Pamela Chambless and husband Ronald. She is preceded in death by her mother Clydene Timms; maternal grandparents Guy and Mable Cloyd; and paternal grandparents Leroy and Lois Timms.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019