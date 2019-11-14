Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Tammy Timms
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tammy Timms

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Tammy Timms Obituary
Abernathy- Tammy Timms, 60 passed away Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at her home in Abernathy. A memorial service will be held Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Amazin Grazin Cowboy Church, 9801 North University. She is survived by her father Kenneth Travis Timms and her sister Pamela Chambless and husband Ronald. She is preceded in death by her mother Clydene Timms; maternal grandparents Guy and Mable Cloyd; and paternal grandparents Leroy and Lois Timms.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Tammy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -