Lubbock- Tanner Lee Carruth, age 26, of Lubbock, went to be with his Lord on Sunday, April 12. He was born on August 4, 1993, to Tony and Shontal (Cowley) Carruth in Lubbock, Texas. He was a 2011 graduate of Coronado High School, where he was an active member jazz band and Quartermaster for the marching band both junior and senior year. He was a car mechanic for many years before changing professions to become a welder at All-State Fence & Supply. For the past ten years, Tanner was a bass and guitar player with the Praise Team at Connect Church. He also was an active member of the Windmill Community- while attending the International Trade Fair, he made many friends across the country. He restored the windmill that stands at the Terry County Heritage Museum in Brownfield, Texas.
He is survived by his fiance, Jennifer; their daughters Isabella and Vanessa; mother, Shontal; sister, Tara; father and stepmother, Tony and Leah, and their son, Timothy; grandparents, Jackie Stephenson, Paul Cowley, and Kim Carruth; godson, Colton Ray Likes; and all his wonderful family and friends. Tanner is preceded in death by his goddaughter, Kambri Jean Likes, and grandfather, Sergeant Major Roy Lee Carruth (retired, U.S. Army).
Memorial services are pending due to observing social distancing guidelines. We have opted to have an in-person Memorial as this is what Tanner would have liked when restrictions are lifted. The family would like to express their gratitude towards Connect Church friends and family.
In lieu of flowers and gifts, donations may be made to the Carruth Family Fund established by Connect Church of Lubbock. By mail, to Connect Church c/o Trent Lowe, 1502 Windsor Ave. Wolfforth, Texas 79372; or online at connectlubbock.org. There, click on the GIVE button, MAKE A DONATION, on the box labeled "choose a fund," select General Budget, in the "Sub Fund" box select "Carruth Family Fund."
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2020