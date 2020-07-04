Lubbock- Ted Allan Saffell passed from this life on July 1, 2020 at his home. He was born in Lubbock and grew up in the Meadow community. His parents were Edwin Leon Saffell and Ruby Tribble Saffell. He has one sister, Anita Jean Saffell Berryhill of Paris, Texas. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Julia Marie Flournoy Saffell and two sons. Cameron L. Saffell, who lives in Lubbock, and Justin Saffell, his wife Mary, and their two children, Isabelle and Andrew, who all live in Fort Worth.
Ted was a graduate of Meadow High School and of Texas Tech University. He served three years in the United States Army, including twenty-six months stationed in Teheran, Iran.
After his discharge, he was an office equipment salesman for Baker Graphic Methods for sixteen years followed by twenty years with MRS, a cotton module truck manufacturer. He was also a coach, administrator, referee and referee instructor for Lubbock Soccer Association and North Texas State Soccer.
A funeral service will be held 1:00 p.m., Monday, July 6, 2020, at Sanders Memorial Chapel in Lubbock. Visitation will be from 3:30-5:00 p.m., Sunday at Sanders Funeral Home. Burial will follow at the Crosbyton Cemetery. Services will be webcast at www.sandersfuneralhome.com
.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Lubbock Soccer Association.