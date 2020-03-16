|
Lubbock- Theologos 'Ted" Mantzouranis Logou passed away on March 13, 2020. The family will host a time of fellowship and remembrance from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. We will celebrate his life of 74 years at 10:00 am on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at St. Andrew Greek Orthodox Church. Friends are invited to share memories and expressions of sympathy for the family to cherish and view his life tribute at www.memorialdesigners.net.
Ted Logou was born on April 22, 1945, to the late Mantzouranis and Maria Logou in Arizvi, Greece. After serving in the Hellenistic Air Force, Ted moved to Greece's capital, Athens. His work in Athens as a tailor would eventually lead him to a job offer in the U.S., which he accepted. After settling into his new home, Ted helped many people achieve a better life through his small business ventures. And as proud as Ted was of his Greek heritage, he always embraced America as his home.
Those dear to him may tell you of his wit, drive and generosity but the one thing that Ted treasured the most was a love of life, and a good meal with his family.
Survivors include his children, Joe Ryan Logou, Chris Logou both of Lubbock, Anthony Wiles and wife Carmela of Yarmouth, ME; and Maria Logou of Larissa, Greece; grandchildren, Madison Wiles, Alexis Wiles, Vassiliki Logou, and Atanasios Logou; brothers, Christos Logou of Flensburg, Germany, and Nikolaos Logou and wife Anastasia of Komotini, Greece; along with Joe and Chris' mother, Melissa Stripling.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020