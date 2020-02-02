|
Lubbock- Ted Elliott, 56, passed away Saturday, January 25, 2020 in Lubbock, Texas. He was born on April 17, 1963 in Lubbock to Thomas and Carla Elliott.
Ted was a graduate of Monterey High School and had a long career trucking for C. R. England. He was also an avid sports and Texas Tech fan!
Ted is preceded in death by his father, Tommy; mother, Carla and brother, Andy.
He is survived by his siblings, Glen and his wife, Janet; Lisa and her husband, Paul; and Doug; nieces and nephews: Haley Meyer, Blake Moore, Kendra Leonard, Craig Elliott, Ryan Elliott and Abby Catti.
Private family services will be held later this summer.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2020