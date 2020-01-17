|
|
Post- Services for Ted Williams, 87, of Post will be at 2 PM Saturday, January 18, 2020 at the First Baptist Church with Will Wilson Jr. officiating. Burial with military honors will be in Terrace Cemetery under the direction of Hudman Funeral Home.
Ted died on January 14, 2020 in Lubbock. He was born on January 29, 1932, along with his beloved twin brother and best friend, Fred, to Ross and Delia (Reed) Williams in Hermleigh. Fred preceded him in death on January 13, 2017. He married Marilyn Warren in 1951. She preceded him in death in 2010. He was a veteran of the US Marine Corp., having served in the Korea War and was the recipient of three Purple Hearts. Ted worked in the oilfield for many years before becoming a cowboy.
He is survived by three daughters: Freddi (Butch) Wilson of Oklahoma City, Kellye (Jack) West of Tulia and Penny Mason of Post, one sister: Izora Browning of Midland, one brother: Rev. Tom (Jeaninne) Williams of Lanesville, Indiana, 14 Grandchildren and 31 Great Grandchildren. He was preceded in death by one daughter: Billye Rains in 1984.
Pallbearers will be Brandon Wilson, Blythe Wilson, Will Wilson, Josh Bush, Quinton Cooper, Luke Cooper, Lex Dunn and Danny Reiter. Honorary pallbearers will be Matt McLelland, Smith McLelland and Lane Jones.
Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, Post, Texas.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2020