|
|
Lubbock- Temple Dean Johnson was born August 20, 1956 in Odessa, Texas to Juanita and Temple Johnson. He passed from this life on May 12, 2019 at the age of 62. Dean graduated from Coronado High School in 1974. Through his life's challenges, he was dearly loved. Dean is survived by his mother, Juanita Johnson, his father, Temple Johnson and wife Pat, and two siblings, Phyllis Underwood and husband Brad of Lubbock, and Russell Johnson and wife Rebecca of Dallas. He is survived by several aunts and uncles: Bob Austin, Jeri and Doug Pirc, Dorothy and David Johnson, Darlene and Harold Farmer and Shirley and Warren Lee Hutchinson. He is also survived by a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and extended family. The family will celebrate Dean's life with a family service on May 25th at 2:00 PM in the chapel of First Christian Church.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from May 18 to May 19, 2019