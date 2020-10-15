1/1
TENNIE GURTRUDE JOHNSTON
1921 - 2020
LUBBOCK- Lubbock - Tennie G. (Gurty) Johnston, 99, passed away on October 7, 2020 at her home in Lubbock, Texas. She was born in Mountainair, New Mexico July 3, 1921 to Alvis and Viva Pearl Allison.

The family moved to Lubbock in 1924. Gurty graduated from Lubbock High School in 1939 and was married to Marvin Johnston, the love of her life, in 1944. He passed away March 20, 2008 after 64 years of marriage. During the war years she lived in California, Massachusetts and Louisiana in order to be close to his duty stations. After the war his career moves took them to Pecos, San Angelo, Illinois and Canyon Lake, Texas, but Lubbock was always home base.

She was a life-long member of the Nazarene Church. She always cherished her church friends and looked upon them as family.

She had the kindest of hearts and she always saw only the positives in anyone she knew or met. She spent her life caring for and doing things for other people, whether they were friends or family. She was extremely close to her family and especially enjoyed time spent with her grandsons and great granddaughters as well as her nieces and nephews. She always looked forward to the cruises and other trips she made with the Johnston family.

She is survived by her son Dennis and his wife Regina of Lubbock; grandsons Joseph and Michael and his wife Megan; 3 great-grandchildren: Ava, Allison and Leanna, all of Arlington, Texas.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and brother J.R. Allison and sister Oma Johnston and Judy Allison McHolland of the home and Sherry Johnston who lived with and cared for her for many years.

The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to caregivers Mary Ann Torres, Christie Davila, Lovelia Martinez and Janie Perez who went out of their way to give such great care these last few weeks.

Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, October 17, 2020 at the Sanders Funeral Home chapel, 1420 Main, Lubbock, Texas. Burial will be at the City of Lubbock Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be directed to Lubbock Meal on Wheels or your favorite charity.



Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Sanders Funeral Home
1420 Main St
Lubbock, TX 79401
(806) 763-6433
