Lubbock- 59 passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020. Celebration of Life Service will be held Thursday, August 6, 2020, at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Peaceful Gardens Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Visitation will be held today from 1 to 3 p.m. at Griffin Mortuary. She was born on July 23, 1961.



