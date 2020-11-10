Lubbock- Teresa Alonzo Jaramillo from Lubbock, Tx, age 70, made her final journey home on November 6, 2020 surrounded by her loved ones after a long battle with Leukemia. Teresa was a dedicated mother first and foremost. Nothing brought her more joy then being with all her family and spending time with her beautiful sisters. She was employed by the Heritage Apartments as a house keeping supervisor for over 20 years.She is the loving and devoted mother to Melissa J. Flores of Queen Creek, AZ, and Ricky Jaramillo of Shallowater, TX. Adored Nana of Daisy Kesprzak, Lily Simpson, Daniella Jaramillo, and Little Ricky Jaramillo, Christian and Brandon McCarroll and Luke Flores. Great grandchildren, EJ Kesprzak and Elias Rodriguez. Loving sister of Manuel, Martina, Gilbert, Maria Antonia, Joe, Samuel, and Michael Alonzo, Maria Elena Gonzalez, Hortencia Jaramillo, Dominga Vasquez and Lidia Rodriguez.She was preceded in death by her parents, Manuel and Maria Alonzo, her brothers, David, Carlos, Juan, Fred and two sisters, Josephina, and Margarita Alonzo.Open visitation will begin at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at the Venue on Broadway with Rosary being cited at 6:00p.m. Mass will be at 2:00 p.m. and will be a private family service due to current restrictions on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Interment will follow at 2:45 p.m. at Peaceful Gardens Memorial Park and will be open to the public.