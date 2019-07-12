|
Lubbock- Services to honor Teresa will be held at The Refuge - Lubbock (4308 58th St.) at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 18, 2019.
Teresa died on July 6, 2019. She was born on July 15, 1956, in Lubbock, Texas. She was an adventurous, energetic woman with a fiery soul. She was a hardworking mother, grandmother, and loving friend.She is survived by her sister, two brothers, four children, four grandchildren, and two dogs who all loved her dearly.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from July 12 to July 13, 2019