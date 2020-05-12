|
Lubbock- Teresa (Terri) Nunez Mires joined her Mom and Dad in heaven May 8, 2020 in Lubbock, Texas. She was born July 30, 1949 in Pecos, TX.
Terri was a graduate of Barstow High School in Barstow, Texas. Most of her career was spent as a retail salesperson with C. R. Anthony, in Pecos, Texas and retiring from Men's Wearhouse, Lubbock, Texas in 2000. Terri's passion was gardening and family life. Terri was a very caring person. She loved to cook and bake, often making large portions of food to so that she would have enough to take to friends. She was a devout Christian and a long-time member of Christ the King Cathedral, serving many years on the bereavement committee. Terri married Doug Mires November 8, 1985.
Terri was predeceased by her father, Anastacio Nunez, and her mother, Dionisia Chavez Nunez. Survivors include her husband, Douglas Mires of Lubbock, son Jeff Nunez and wife Bea of Abilene, TX, stepdaughters Kristy Mires Fulton and husband Randy of Frost, TX, Keely Mires of Murrieta, CA, and stepson Mason Mires of Lubbock, TX, her sister, Mary Pause of Monroe, GA and brother Ray Nunez of Midland, TX. Also surviving are the loves of her life, granddaughter, Amber Nunez, great grandsons, Jo'Angel Nunez and Austin Nunez, all of Lubbock, TX. Also, step-grandsons Baylor Fulton, of Arlington, TX, Adrian Calderon of San Angelo, TX, and Carlos Honschke of Abilene, TX and numerous nephews and nieces.
Honorary pallbearers are the members of the Knights of Columbus Council #3008.
Funeral services will be 10:00 AM Wednesday at Christ the King Cathedral in Lubbock and a Graveside service at 3:00 Wednesday at Resthaven Memorial Park in Midland, Texas.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from May 12 to May 13, 2020