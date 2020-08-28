Ransom Canyon- Terri R. Cohen, a 72-year-old resident of Ransom Canyon, Tx, passed peacefully at home with a view of the lake and family at her side. Pancreatic cancer took her from us on the morning of August 25, 2020. Through this most difficult of diagnosis, she never lost sight of who she was, always caring and often downright funny, putting others at ease.
Terri was born and raised in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. She graduated from John Marshall HS and attended the University of Wisconsin at Madison. There she met a fellow student Richard (Rick) J. Cohen, who would become the love of her life, and they wed in 1969. Terri delayed her studies after the birth of her first child, Dan. Later while living in Troy, MI, her daughter K.C. was born. They moved to Lubbock in 1976 after Terri decided she'd had enough Midwest cold and snow to last a lifetime. After raising her children, she returned to school, graduating from Texas Tech with a major in psychology. For over a decade, Terri used the skills learned at Tech to convince people to buy sweets at her shop, The Candy Wrapper. She was convincing, to say the least! Dentists of Lubbock, you owe her one! After selling the candy store, she worked at United Market Street on 50th as the first concierge, allowing her to do what she enjoyed most, laughing with and getting to know people. In recent years she struggled with rheumatoid arthritis and surgeries. She was long retired from work but never stopped working on herself, always striving to be with family for another birthday or Thanksgiving.
Terri was preceded in death by her parents, Irvin and Miriam of Wisconsin; and her brother, Jeff of California.
Survivors include her husband, Rick of Ransom Canyon; daughter, K.C Cohen of Lubbock; son, Dan and, wife Tina of Austin; grandchildren, Max and Mara of Lubbock; sister-in-law, Joan; and nieces, Laura, Stacy, Marsha, and Jamie, all of California.
Terri was not one for fanfare unless it involved her homemade pizza; therefore, a simple remembrance will be held at The Ranch House in Ransom Canyon, at the base of the hill, 0 Ransom Canyon Dr, 79366 at 10 am Friday, August 28, 2020. It is outdoors; however, we request that all guests wear masks and dress casual. Terri liked a good costume party. You are encouraged to view her life tribute and sign a virtual guestbook by selecting the icon and below the obituary is a place to share memories and expressions of sympathy at www.memorialdesigners.net
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating your time and money to the South Plains Food Bank at www.spfb.org
in her memory.