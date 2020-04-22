|
Lubbock- Terrie Lea (Walker) Phillips began her eternal life at the feet of Jesus on April 20, 2020, after a long illness. Her graveside service will be Thursday, April 23, 2020, at Peaceful Gardens Memorial Park in Woodrow, Texas at 2:00 P.M, with a viewing Wednesday, April 22, 2020, from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. at Sanders Funeral Home 1420 Main Street Lubbock, Texas. Officiating will be Matthew Moore, ordained Minister, and Molly Smith providing songs of inspiration. Terrie was born to Jerry C. and Llwlyn L. Walker on May 27, 1954. A born-again Christian since age 8, she always had a smile on her face and in her heart for all she met.
Terrie graduated from Coronado High School in Lubbock in May 1972 and attended Texas Tech University as a Music major. She applied her musical talents as a pianist, soprano in the choir, and her greatest musical love, director of children's choirs at First Baptist Church for many years. Her business career was centered around caring for the children of others, office secretary and administrative assistant before her retirement.
On October 20, 1973, Terrie married her eternal soul mate, Kerry Lee Phillips in the First Baptist Church of Lubbock, Texas. They spent the next 46.5 years together laughing, loving, fishing and enjoying each other as their best friend.
Terrie is survived by husband, Kerry, of Lubbock; mother Llwlyn Walker of Dalhart, sister Vickie Moore, and husband, David, of Dalhart; nephews Benjamin Moore and wife, Kirsten of San Jose, California; Matthew Moore and wife, Jordan of Dalhart; and niece, Molly Smith, and husband, Jeff of Plano. Some of her greatest pleasure was found in surviving "grand" nephews and nieces; Walker, Emma, Sawyer, Joshua, Evelyn, Cohen, and Norah. Terrie was preceded in death by father, Jerry Walker.
Terrie loved flowers but she loved her church more so please send any memorials in her name to Southcrest Christian School 37801 S. Loop 289 Lubbock, Texas 79423.
Lonely days and lonely nights until we all come together with our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020