Lubbock- Services for Terry Edward Hayes, 79, of Lubbock, Texas will be 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, January 22, 2020 in Sanders Memorial Chapel. Interment will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. His family will receive friends from 5:00-6:30 p.m., Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Sanders Funeral Home. Arrangements are under the care of Sanders Funeral Home.
Terry fought the good fight and finished his race on January 18,2020 and went to be with his Savior.
Terry was born July 18, 1941 in Knoxville, Iowa to Kenneth and Ethel Hayes. He graduated from Knoxville High School. He served in the U.S. Air Force stationed at Dyess Air Force Base from 1960-1964. He married Karolyn S. Potts on August 19, 1961 in Lubbock. Terry was a small jet engine mechanic in Ardmore, OK and Slaton, TX. He was mechanic for ASCO for many years and then worked with his wife at the Ceramic Barn until 2001. He was a member of Roosevelt Baptist Church.
Loved ones include son, Michael Hayes; daughter, Teri Jo Gilmore and husband, Kerry; brother, Gordon Hayes and wife Joyce of Knoxville, Iowa; 6 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren; one niece and two nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Karolyn of fifty-two years.
Memorials are suggested to Beyond Faith Hospice.
A special thank you to Beehive Assisted Living and Beyond Faith Hospice for the wonderful care and love that you gave to our Dad and PaPaw.
Terry had the heart of a warrior. He loved being outside or in his wood working shop and his country music was a must. Above all he loved being a Dad and PaPaw.
