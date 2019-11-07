Home

Terry Elaine Osborn


1955 - 2019
Terry Elaine Osborn Obituary
Lubbock- Terry Osborn, 64, of Lubbock passed away on Sunday, November 3, 2019. She was born January 7, 1955 in Washington D.C. to William and Adell (Adams) Cochran. Terry grew up in Lubbock and graduated from Dunbar High School. She married the love of her life, Jim Osborn on January 4, 1983.

Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Andrew Brit and wife Melanie of Post, Michael James and wife Amie of Levelland, Dani Gayle and husband Marty of Lubbock, Mandy Lee and husband Sean of Brooklyn; 8 grandchildren, Russ, Mason, Jake, Emilee, Dillon, Ethan, Kaden, and Evelynn; and her little buddy Gus; mother, Adell Barker; brothers Jackie Cochran and Bobby Cochran; sisters, Tommie Lyons and Jerri Kethley.

Terry, lovingly known as Noonie, was devoted to her family and friends. Above all things she loved spending quality time with her family. She enjoyed crafts, photography, and having her grandchildren over for sleepovers. Her main goal in life was to be a wonderful wife, mom and grandma, and in that she greatly succeeded.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, November 8, 2019 at the City of Lubbock Cemetery.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019
