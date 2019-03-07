Lubbock- Terry Ross Sires, 75, died on Monday, March 4, 2019, in Lubbock, Texas, following hospitalization for pneumonia. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 2:30 P.M. at First Unitarian Universalist Church, 2801 - 42nd Street, Lubbock. Visitation will be on Saturday, March 9, 2019 from 11 A.M. until 1:00 P.M. at Sanders Funeral Home, 1420 Main Street, Lubbock, with a private burial following the visitation.



Terry Sires was born on May 15, 1943, to Ross and Hazel Sires in Levelland, Texas. He was raised in Whitharral, Texas. He is predeceased by his parents; his sister, Barbara Stephenson; his second wife, J.J. Sires; and Sharon Barret, his sister-in-law.



Terry is survived by his wife, Carolyn F. Moore; Cathleen Ruff, mother of his children; his daughter, Angela O'Daniel (Gary); his son, Brandon Sires (Mary); his brother, Jerry Sires (Karen); his brother-in-law, Coda Stephenson (Pat); his grandchildren Quinn O'Daniel (Hailey), Ashlyn O'Daniel, Rebecca Sires (Chris Clickener), Jonathan Sires, Samantha Sires, and James Carter; his great granddaughter Guinevere Casey Clickener; and his stepsons, John David Van Story, Jr., and Jay Barret Van Story.



Terry was devoted to his family and lived life to the fullest. He was always happy to be with family members, particularly to celebrate birthdays, holidays, weddings, and reunions. He saw the good in every person he met. He viewed every challenge as an opportunity.



Terry graduated from South Plains College and was voted Mr. South Plains College of 1963. He served our county in the National Guard from 1966 through 1973.



Terry retired from a national fire sprinkler business. Simplex Grinnel, his employer, presented him with the President's Award in 2002. Terry retired in 2012.



Terry, an avid golfer, had lots of fun playing the game twice weekly with his buddies. He had three holes-in-one: on March 11, 2006, at Lubbock Meadowbrook Hole # 15, 165 yards; on June 24, 2015, at Shadow Hills Hole # 3, 140 yards; and on June 16, 2017, at Shadow Hills Hole # 17, 165 yards. He continued playing golf until the month before he died.



Terry enjoyed traveling and watching college athletic sports. He was active in many local organizations, including his church, in which he served on the board and was a past president of the congregation. He was a member of two local dinner groups, Osher Lifelong Learning Institute, and Westerners, International. He and Carolyn spent many hours reading poetry to each other, dancing, and drinking wine.



Terry's family suggests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Lubbock Meals on Wheels. Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2019