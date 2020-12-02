Grassland- Terry Vance Laws was born September 28, 1952 to Kelly and Joy (Moore) Laws in Tahoka, Texas. He died on November 29, 2020 in Conroe, Texas from complications due to the COVID virus. He was raised and lived in the Grassland Community, and on January 25, 1975 he married Sandra Davis. They had two sons, Clayton Vance and Jeremy Jackson and were married for almost forty-six years.After serving in the Army from 1971 to 1974, Terry attended Texas Tech University, but his heart was set on farming. He lived the dream of being a farmer and was also the manager of the Grassland location of Matt Hamel Ag Products. He was a long-time member of the Garlyn Gin Board of Directors and caretaker of the Grassland Cemetery. He attended the Primitive Baptist Church in Snyder.He was known for his wit, for his laugh, but most of all, for his character. He believed in treating people with respect and treating everyone equally. Above all of that, he loved his family and his God.He was preceded in death by his parents, and his sister, Lynette Wall.He is survived by his wife and his two sons, Clayton and wife Kary Laws of Slaton, and Jeremy and wife Kriston Laws of Lubbock. He is also survived by four grandchildren: Kailey, Braydon, Brycin, and Cohen Laws. Also included are one nephew, Chad and wife Jill Whitley of Acuff, several nieces and nephews from Sandra's family that thought he was the greatest, one aunt and several cousins.Visitation will be held Thursday, December 3, 2020 from 2:00 - 8:00 p.m. with family receiving friends from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Combest Family Funeral Homes, Tahoka. Masks will be required for the visitation. Services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, December 4, 2020 at First Church of the Nazarene, Grassland, Texas. Interment to follow at the Grassland Cemetery.Memorial may be made to Grassland Cemetery c/o Mike Aten 2881 CR 25 Tahoka, TX 79373 or the Snyder Primitive Baptist Church c/o Thomas Strayhorn PO Box 1342 Snyder, TX 79550.