Lubbock- Theda Bell Krause, 96, passed away on Tuesday, December 10, 2019.
She was lovingly cared for by both the staff at Mackenzie Place Assisted Living and Accolade Hospice of Lubbock.
Born in Lubbock, October 20, 1923 to L.G. and Myrtle Hart Bell. Theda graduated from Lubbock High School in 1941. started her working career as an account clerk for Dunlaps Department Store. Later she moved to Inglewood, California and worked for the Veterans Administration. She married her husband Erle in 1950 and they settled in Oxnard, California until she relocated to Lubbock in 2000.
Theda is proceeded in death by her husband, her parents, and her brothers Gregg and Joe Dick Bell. She is survived by her sisters-in-law. Carma Bell of Lubbock and Bette Bell of Durango, Colorado and nieces and nephews.
Theda was a member of The Daughters of the Pioneers, The Ranch Heritage Museum, Texas Tech Museum, Lubbock Symphony and Meals on Wheels.
She loved traveling, camping, hiking and the beauty of nature. She enjoyed life to its fullest. She did a lot of volunteer work and was the family historian. Theda collected, compiled and organized information and created treasured scrapbooks. She was affectionally known as Cete, a name given to her by her grandfather.
Theda was a body donor to Texas Tech Health Science Medical School.
Family grave side services are pending.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2019