Thelma Brown Obituary
Lubbock- A celebration of the life of Thelma Brown, 71, of Lubbock, Texas will be 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, June 11, 2019 in Sanders Memorial Chapel with Holly Betenbough officiating. Graveside services will follow in the Anton Cemetery. Her family will receive friends from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, June 10, 2019 at Sanders Funeral Home. Please celebrate the life of Thelma by visiting www.sandersfuneralhome.com.

Thelma passed away June 8, 2019. She was born December 20, 1947 to Jasper and Annie Robison. She was a homemaker and was active in her community.

Loved ones include son Charles Claude Brown, Jr.; daughter, Peggy Sue Brown; granddaughter, Stormy Botkin from Grand Junction, CO; grandson, Ryan Iglesias from Lubbock; her beloved cat, Yankee Brown; brother, Lee Robinson, sisters, Faye Golden and Janie Robbins.

Thelma's greatest joy was sharing the love of Jesus with others.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from June 10 to June 11, 2019
