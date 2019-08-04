|
|
Lubbock- 79, passed away on Wednesday, July 24, 2019. She was born on February 23, 1940 to Joseph White and Estella Menefee in Lubbock, TX. Thelma is survived by her son, Jerry (Odessa) White; step daughter, Paula Chew; two brothers, Bobby Menefee and Zollie White, Sr.; two grandchildren, ten great grandchildren,; a host of other relatives and friends. Celebration of Life Service will be held Monday, August 5, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Griffin Mortuary Chapel. Private Disposition under the direction of Griffin Mortuary.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2019