Round Rock - Thelma Louise Hankins Files, was born the last of four children in Grandview, Texas, on Saturday, November 28, 1925, to Tandy H. and Minnie Atris Hankins. Sunday, July 12, 2020 she passed away in Cedar Park, Texas.
Thelma was raised in and graduated from High School in Itasca, Texas, where she married her husband, Robert Files on November 29, 1945. After WWII, they moved to Lubbock Texas, where Robert attended Texas Tech University. Lubbock is where they decided to stay and raise their family. Robert and Thelma both retired from the Lubbock Independent School System in 1983.
Robert passed away in Lubbock in1988. In 2017, Thelma decided to take another adventure and relocated her home to be near her children in Austin, Texas. She spent many years as an artist in oil, acrylic, and watercolors. She enjoyed singing, dancing, and always had time for a good conversation with friends, and playing a card game or two.
Thelma is survived by her children, daughter, Deeann Allen; son, John Files; son-in-law, Mike Allen; and grandsons, Jacob Allen and Ian Files.
She will be laid to rest next to her husband Robert at a Private Graveside Service, Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Resthaven Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Lubbock Meals On Wheels, 2304 34th St, Lubbock, TX 79411.