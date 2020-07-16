1/1
Thelma Louise Files
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thelma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Round Rock - Thelma Louise Hankins Files, was born the last of four children in Grandview, Texas, on Saturday, November 28, 1925, to Tandy H. and Minnie Atris Hankins. Sunday, July 12, 2020 she passed away in Cedar Park, Texas.

Thelma was raised in and graduated from High School in Itasca, Texas, where she married her husband, Robert Files on November 29, 1945. After WWII, they moved to Lubbock Texas, where Robert attended Texas Tech University. Lubbock is where they decided to stay and raise their family. Robert and Thelma both retired from the Lubbock Independent School System in 1983.

Robert passed away in Lubbock in1988. In 2017, Thelma decided to take another adventure and relocated her home to be near her children in Austin, Texas. She spent many years as an artist in oil, acrylic, and watercolors. She enjoyed singing, dancing, and always had time for a good conversation with friends, and playing a card game or two.

Thelma is survived by her children, daughter, Deeann Allen; son, John Files; son-in-law, Mike Allen; and grandsons, Jacob Allen and Ian Files.

She will be laid to rest next to her husband Robert at a Private Graveside Service, Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Resthaven Memorial Park. Please visit www.resthavenfuneralhome.com for online tributes.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Lubbock Meals On Wheels, 2304 34th St, Lubbock, TX 79411.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jul. 16 to Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Resthaven Funeral Home & Cemetery
5740 West 19th Street
Lubbock, TX 79407
8067916200
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved