Garland, TX Formerly of Lubbock- passed away peacefully on September 11, 2020 in Garland, Texas at the age of 82. She was born December 31, 1937 to Earl Armstead Day and Mattie E. Montgomery Day in Avinger, Texas. She was one of six children born to this family - F.C. Montgomery; Andrea Thompson (James); Edith Quinney (Dan); Mary Newton (James); Myrcie Brown (Charles); and Earl E. Day (Roselma). Her family moved to Lubbock where she graduated from Lubbock Dunbar High School in 1955. She was very active in High School - played piano beautifully, was on the basketball team, was a school cheerleader, and a member of several clubs on campus. Her senior year she was voted the "Most Outstanding Senior Girl", and earned the Class Salutatorian award. Upon graduating, she received a basketball scholarship to Wayland Baptist College in Plainview, TX as a member of the "Flying Queens", one of the top women college basketball teams in the nation. After attending Wayland, she met and married Bennie Robinson, an airman from Jackson, Mississippi. To this union was added five children - Michael, Anthony, Marjorie, Roland, and Regina. As a military wife, she travelled extensively with her husband and lived in several states in the United States - Washington and Virginia, to name a couple. Returning to Lubbock, she worked for Lubbock Independent School District as a school secretary for a while, the Lubbock State School, and did various other jobs until 2016 when she went to live with Roland in El Paso. She later moved to Garland with Regina.



Preceding her in death were: her Mother, Father, one brother - F.C.; three sisters - Andrea, Edith, and Myrcie; and one son - Michael. Left to cherish her memories are: one sister - Mary Newton, Midland, TX; one brother - Earl E. Day, Oklahoma City, Okla.; two daughters - Marjorie Robinson Britt (John) - Ewing, NJ; and Regina Robinson Leggett - Garland, TX; two sons - Anthony Robinson - Phoenix, AZ; Roland Robinson - El Paso, TX; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Thelma was strong, smart, and an avid reader. She had a beautiful personality, was always willing to help in any way she could, was so much fun to be around, was loved and cherished by her family and friends, and will be terribly missed.



Arrangements are being made for a Memorial Celebration on her upcoming birthday - Thursday, December 31, 2020.



