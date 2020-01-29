|
|
Lubbock- Theresa Edwards of Lubbock, TX died peacefully and surrounded by her family on Saturday evening in Scottsdale, Arizona.
A beloved wife, mother, nana, sister and friend, Theresa was born on May 28, 1955 to Genevieve and Joseph H. Byrne and is survived by her loving husband of 40 years, Michael Paul Edwards; her daughter Jenni, her husband Benjamin Marshall, and her grandson Michael Marshall; her brother Joseph H. Byrne, sister Barry Ann Goswick and many friends, all of whom she loved with her whole heart.
The world has lost a truly special person. Theresa was a true and loyal friend and the most wonderful sister, mother, nana and wife. We will miss her beautiful smile, style and grace, but most importantly her warmth and love. Heaven has gained a bright light.
Services to celebrate her life will be held on Thursday, January 30th at 1pm at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020