First Baptist Church
2201 Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79401
Lubbock- Theron Brinson JR, "TJ", 54 passed away on January 19, 2019. Theron was born in Folsom, CA to Theron and Bonnie Brinson SR on December 26, 1964. Theron is survived by his wife, Kerry of 21 years. They have four children, Malissa 21, Amanda 18, Jacob, 15 and Joshua 13. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2-4pm, on February 16, at the First Baptist Church, 2201 Broadway, Lubbock TX. Please park on the west side of the church. In lieu of flowers please help the family with medical cost at GoFundMe, Helping Theron Brinson JR's family.
