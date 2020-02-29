|
Lubbock- Thomas Barbee Word passed away peacefully Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at Covenant Hospital in Lubbock, Texas after battling Alzheimer's Disease and other illness complications. Barbee was born December 24, 1936 to Thomas Ernest Word and Tomaree King Word in Quanah, Texas. He grew up in Chillicothe, Texas where his family had been early settlers in that farming community. Barbee graduated from Chillicothe High School in 1955 where he enjoyed participating in all sports. He graduated from Texas Tech University in 1959 with a degree in accounting. Following graduation, Barbee enlisted in the U.S. Army and went through basic training at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri. He returned to Lubbock and remained in the Army National Guard for six years. Barbee pursued graduate studies at Texas Tech University while working as a bookkeeper for Mrs. Baird's Bakery. In November 1962 he went to work as an accountant at the Bolinger Segars firm. He passed the CPA exam in 1964 and joined the partnership in 1969, continuing with the firm until his retirement. Barbee was a member of the Texas Society of CPA's, West Texas Running Club, the Broadway Church of Christ, Texas Tech Red Raider Club, and the Texas Tech Alumni Association. On December 21, 1963, he married Gay Morrison Word in Wichita Falls, Texas. They have been married for 56 years. He is survived by his wife, Gay, three daughters Christy (Keith) Robertson of Abernathy, Texas; Sally (Greg) Lawson of Bryan, Texas; Katie (John) Bimmerle of Sulphur Springs, Texas; eight grandchildren Ryan (Sydney) Robertson, Alyse and Tyler Robertson; Natalie and Whitney Lawson; Ashlyn, Paige and Blake Bimmerle; one sister, Eva (Bobby) Rusk of Weatherford, Texas, two nieces and their families, plus numerous cousins. Barbee was preceded in death by his parents. Visitation will be Friday, February 28, 2020 from 5:30 - 7:00pm. A private burial and memorial service will be held Saturday, February 29th in the Abbey Chapel at Resthaven Funeral Home. The family expresses appreciation to all the Memory Care Unit staff at Raider Ranch for their loving care and support of Barbee and our family during his illness. We are also thankful to all the care givers from Caring Hearts these past few weeks. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the Children's Home of Lubbock, P.O. Box 2824, Lubbock, Texas 79408 or a .
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020