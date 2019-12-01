|
Lubbock- Services for Thomas Bourland, 97, of Lubbock will be held on Tuesday, December 3rd at 10:00 am at Agape United Methodist Church with Larry Springer officiating. Graveside services will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. Visitation will be held Monday, Dec 2nd from 2-4 pm at Resthaven Funeral Home. The long time Lubbock resident was a native of Matador, Texas, a World War II Veteran serving in the Pacific with the Army Air Corps, a graduate of West Texas State, and a career employment counselor. In 1975 Bourland was recognized at the nations's outstanding Veterans Employment Representative by the National Office of the (). Bourland was active in the American Legion serving multiple terms as Post Commander and District Commander at Post 575 and was a leading member on the founding Board of Directors for the funding and construction of the Lubbock Area Veterans Memorial. Tom had a long and healthy retirement where he enjoyed following sports, traveling frequently, and participating in church, civic, and charitable activities. As a Christian soldier, student, employee, volunteer, patriot, huband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather, one of Tom's most notable characteristics was that of service. You could count on Tom Bourland. He will be missed. Bourland was predeceased by his first wife, Euna, of 45 years. He is survived by his wife Wonzille and her family; son Albert and wife Roxie, son Boyce and wife Cindy and their children Hillary, Tom and Bill; and Hillary and husband Matt Esper's daughter Sloan. Online condolences may be offered on our website at www.resthavenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2019