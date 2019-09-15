|
Sherman- Thomas Carl White 10-21-1949 - 9-3-2019
Global cotton gin supplier and manufacturer from Lubbock. TX, Tom White, 69, died on September 3, 2019 following complications of Parkinson's Disease. Tom White was renowned for his generosity and for supporting the cotton gin industry of Lubbock, TX and internationally.
Born October 21, 1949, Tom spent the majority of his early life in Lubbock, TX where he was a graduate of Monterey High School and Texas Tech University. His career in the cotton industry began at Consolidated Bearing and Supply Co. and later would include Consolidated HGM a manufacturing company, then concluded with his independently owned cotton gin supply company, Triumph Machinery which took him all over the world. Tom had a passion for sales, travel, gambling, hijinks, and spreading joy. Tom's generosity of spirit and mischievous nature will be missed by all who knew and loved him. He is survived by his two children, Berkley White (Monterey, CA), and Taylor Fox (Lubbock, TX), his ex-wife Dana Taylor (Lubbock, TX), and his sister Dustee Heinze (DeLand, FL) as well as countless extended family, friends, business associates and former employees.
A celebration of life party will be held on September 28, 2019 from 2:00 - 4:00 PM at Art Canyon, 16716 County Rd 2040, Lubbock, TX. Please see www.Tom-White-Memorial.com for details on the casual memorial plans.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests you to take a moment to upload any photos or memories of Tom to a memorial website www.Tom-White-Memorial.com. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation or VNA Hospice of Sherman, TX.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Sept. 15 to Sept. 16, 2019