Lubbock- On February 21, 2020, Thomas C. Clark of Lubbock, Texas, peacefully passed from this life at 90 years of age. Thomas was born in Independence, Missouri on November 24th, 1929 to Genevieve and Edwin James Clark. After high school graduation, he joined the Air Force. Following years of service, Thomas was honorably discharged. He worked in civil service at Reese Air Force Base and Bell Helicopter Industries. In 1970, Thomas founded Clark Safe and Lock and worked as a Locksmith until his retirement in 1997. In 1951, he married Pauline Page. They were married for nearly 70 years. Thomas was a devout Catholic. He was an avid fan of college and professional sports, especially the Texas Tech Red Raiders and Dallas Cowboys. Thomas enjoyed camping and fishing. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother; James Clark; his sisters, Mary Jo Todd and Ann Brewer; and his granddaughter, Jennifer Julianne Wagnon. Thomas is survived by his devoted wife, Pauline; his son, Brian Clark; daughters, Sue Fowler (Lowell) and Mary Ann Wagnon (Stan); grandchildren, York Fowler (Ronni), Darin Fowler, Brian Wagnon (Dana), Rhealan Hensley (Chris); great grandchildren, Emmi, Maxwell, Reese, Preslee, Makai, and Alexandra. Also surviving is a brother, Bill Clark of Independence, Missouri. Thomas will be fondly remembered by his family and friends. We all will miss our beloved PawPaw. Graveside services will be held at 1 PM, Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at Resthaven Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to the . Online condolences may be offered on our website at www.resthavenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020