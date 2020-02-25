Home

POWERED BY

Services
Resthaven Funeral Home & Cemetery
5740 West 19th Street
Lubbock, TX 79407
(806) 791-6200
Graveside service
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
1:00 PM
Resthaven Memorial Park
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Clark
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Clark

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas Clark Obituary
Lubbock- On February 21, 2020, Thomas C. Clark of Lubbock, Texas, peacefully passed from this life at 90 years of age. Thomas was born in Independence, Missouri on November 24th, 1929 to Genevieve and Edwin James Clark. After high school graduation, he joined the Air Force. Following years of service, Thomas was honorably discharged. He worked in civil service at Reese Air Force Base and Bell Helicopter Industries. In 1970, Thomas founded Clark Safe and Lock and worked as a Locksmith until his retirement in 1997. In 1951, he married Pauline Page. They were married for nearly 70 years. Thomas was a devout Catholic. He was an avid fan of college and professional sports, especially the Texas Tech Red Raiders and Dallas Cowboys. Thomas enjoyed camping and fishing. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother; James Clark; his sisters, Mary Jo Todd and Ann Brewer; and his granddaughter, Jennifer Julianne Wagnon. Thomas is survived by his devoted wife, Pauline; his son, Brian Clark; daughters, Sue Fowler (Lowell) and Mary Ann Wagnon (Stan); grandchildren, York Fowler (Ronni), Darin Fowler, Brian Wagnon (Dana), Rhealan Hensley (Chris); great grandchildren, Emmi, Maxwell, Reese, Preslee, Makai, and Alexandra. Also surviving is a brother, Bill Clark of Independence, Missouri. Thomas will be fondly remembered by his family and friends. We all will miss our beloved PawPaw. Graveside services will be held at 1 PM, Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at Resthaven Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to the . Online condolences may be offered on our website at www.resthavenfuneralhome.com.

logo


logo

Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Resthaven Funeral Home & Cemetery
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -