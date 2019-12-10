Home

Thomas Dale "Tom" Phillips


1936 - 2019
Lubbock- Thomas Dale "Tom" Phillips of Lubbock passed away on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at the age of 83. He was born May 21, 1936 in Courtland, California to Chester Arthur and Ruth (Berglund) Phillips. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army where he served from 1959 to 1965. While in the military, Tom received numerous honors including a sharpshooter with a rifle and carbine, expert recognition with a carbine and basic missileman badges. After honorable discharge, he worked for Anderson Clayton Company and Archer Daniels in Midland as a cotton seed processor. Tom married Lois Wilson on October 12, 1958. The couple are members of Sunset Church of Christ.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Lois; children, Susan Wright and David Phillips and wife Julie; seven grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. Tom was preceded in death by his parents and six siblings.

Visitation will begin at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at Venue on Broadway, 2202 Broadway, with the family receiving friends 5:00-7:00 p.m. Memorial services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Sunset Church of Christ. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Sunset International Bible Institute.

The family would like to extend a special thank you for all the love and care of Area Community Hospice, Dr. Hima Ravi, and Legacy of the South Plains for all they have done for the family.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019
