|
|
Lubbock- 86, Born November 26, 1933 in McIntosh, South Dakota. Died 3/31/2020, at 9:30 a.m. Born of partial Native American ancestry, his name may be found on the tribal rolls at Standing Rock, Ft. Yates, north Dakota. No formal services are planned, nor other remembrances beyond the immediate circle of family and friends. Tom graduated from Central High School, Minneaplois, Minnesota, under the adoptive name Tomas Ekstame, later changed back to his birthname, McLaughlin. Served in the United States Air Force, 1952-1956, as a member of a Reconnaissance Technical Squadron. Earned A.B., M.A., and Ph.D degrees in Mathematics at the University of California at Los Angeles in 1959, 1962, and 1963, respectively; inducted into the California Eta Chapter of Phi Beta Kappa, 1959. Taught at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, 1963-1973, and at Texas Tech University from 1973 until his retirement in 2001, with visiting appointments at Cornell University (1966-7) and Rutgers University (Spring 1979). Author or co-author of more than sixty technical papers and monographs. Associate Chair of Mathematics at Texas Tech, 1987-1991; Associate Dean for Research, TTU College of Arts and Sciences, 1991-1997. Upon retirement in 2001, he was privileged to become a member of the Institute for Studies in Pragmaticism at Texas Tech. In August, 2001 he commenced part-time services as a volunteer at the South Plains Wildlife Rehabilitation Center, an activity he continued as long as the physical capacity for it lasted. Tom was a believer in God, but not in any of the religious orthodoxies. He has requested that his body be cremated and his ashes scattered near Terlingua, Texas Big Bend, as were those of his beloved companion Gloria "Gigi" Lytle, who preceded him in death in October, 2000. Survivors include a son, Malcolm Thomas McLaughlin of Lucas, Texas; Malcolm's wife Julie and their children, granddaughter Lila and grandson Jackson; and his spiritually adoptive family, the children and grandchildren of Gloria Lytle and their own families and friends. If any memorials are desired, it is suggested they be directed to one of the three scholarships that he has established at TTU: the Gloria Lytle Graduate Fellowship in Music, the Gloria Lytle Graduate Scholarship in Geosciences, or the Thomas McLaughlin Graduate Scholarship in Mathematics; or to the South Plains Wildlife Rehabilitation Center; 3308 95th Street, Lubbock.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2020