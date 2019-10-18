|
Muleshoe- Thomas Ricky (Rick) Galt 76, of Muleshoe, Texas passed away October 15, 2019 in Clarendon, Texas. He was preceded in death by parents Tommy and Lyndell Galt. Survivors are sister and husband Madalyn and Clarence Albus and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins and a special friend Mike McDonald. Graveside services will be at Resthaven Memorial Park at 11 AM, Saturday, October 19, 2019. Online condolences may be offered on our website at www.resthavenfuneralhome.com.
