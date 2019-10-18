Home

POWERED BY

Services
Resthaven Funeral Home & Cemetery
5740 West 19th Street
Lubbock, TX 79407
(806) 791-6200
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Galt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Ricky (Rick) Galt


1943 - 2019
Send Flowers
Thomas Ricky (Rick) Galt Obituary
Muleshoe- Thomas Ricky (Rick) Galt 76, of Muleshoe, Texas passed away October 15, 2019 in Clarendon, Texas. He was preceded in death by parents Tommy and Lyndell Galt. Survivors are sister and husband Madalyn and Clarence Albus and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins and a special friend Mike McDonald. Graveside services will be at Resthaven Memorial Park at 11 AM, Saturday, October 19, 2019. Online condolences may be offered on our website at www.resthavenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.