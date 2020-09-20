Lubbock- Thomas Edward Tenner, Sr. passed away peacefully in his sleep in Lubbock TX, Friday, September 11, 2020. He was born in Pittsburgh, PA November 4, 1922 to Andrew R. Tenner, Sr. and Elizabeth McCoy Tenner. Tom was second of four siblings, Andrew, Alice and Margarete, all who preceded him in death. He is survived by his cousin Robert (Bobby) Tenner.
Tom was also preceded in death by his loving wife of 69 years Joan G. Schneider. They raised 5 children in their life together and are survived by Thomas E. Tenner, Jr. (wife, Linda) of Lubbock, TX., Andrea J. Tenner, (husband, Tom Poulos) of Irvine, CA., Mary Ellen Tenner of San Antonio, TX., Carol T. Augustine (husband, Web) of East Palo Alto, CA; and Clifford C. Tenner (wife, Arlene) of New Richmond, WI. Tom and Joan had twelve grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
Raised in Pittsburgh, Tom graduated from Central Catholic High at the top of his class. Tom served in the U.S. Navy from January, 1943 to January, 1946, and was Quarter Master (QM 1\C) on P.T. 127, Squadron 7 in New Guinea and the Philippines (WWII). He looked back on his time of service in the Navy proudly, and as a defining point of his life. With the help of the GI bill, Tom completed his Degree in Business Accounting at Robert Morris College. He became a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) in Pennsylvania 1950 and in Texas 1960, after passing all of the CPA tests on the first round. Tom has been a member of AICPA since 1950.
Tom got to Texas to escape the "cold", and was first employed by Philco Distributors in Dallas. He worked for Earl McMillian Sales in Houston, TX for nine years before finally retiring. He was a highly respected financial controller. Although blissfully retired, he volunteered for ten years with the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) Program.
Tom loved to sing. He was a soprano in the boys' choir at his childhood church. In 1978 Tom joined the St. Cyril's Catholic Church Choir in Houston. He sang in the tenor section thereafter for 20 years. Tom was an avid and excellent Bridge player all his adult life. When he wasn't playing bridge in his spare time, he enjoyed analyzing the US Congressional Budget. So that others could understand the US Budget, he consolidated the voluminous pages of this document onto a two page reference guide. He folded it neatly and compactly to fit into his front shirt pocket to serve as a quick reference at a moment's notice. We have all, at one time or another, been enlighten with this "quick draw" lesson.
In addition to his ever ready smile and distinctive laugh, Tom had a positive life-changing impact on many individuals. He will be sorely missed, and his memory will be cherished by all.
Memorial Services will be held sometime in the future at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio, Texas.
In lieu of floral remembrances, the family asks you to make a donation to PT BOATS, Inc., or a charity of your choice
.