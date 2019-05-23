Lubbock Avalanche-Journal Obituaries
Lubbock- After a long battle with Parkinson's disease dementia, Tom White died on May 21, 2019.

Thomas Wayne White was born October 11, 1951, to Thomas "Bud" and Nelda Chapman White. He attended Roscoe Wilson Elementary, Hutchinson Junior High, Lubbock High, and Hardin-Simmons University. Tom married his childhood sweetheart, Peggy Dennis, on July 15, 1972.

Tom truly had a servant's heart. He was a deacon at Indiana Ave. Baptist Church, a District Governor for the Lions of District 2-T2, President of the Lubbock Lions Club, and President and Ambuc of the Year for the Downtown Chapter of the American Business Club. His greatest love, however, was going on over 25 mission trips with university students to rebuild churches in California, Wyoming, Utah, and Louisiana. He and friend Bill Todd once traveled halfway across the country to deliver a baptistery.

Tom loved to play golf, hunt, and watch the Rangers, but most of all participate in the activities of his four sons, Ben, Joshua, Andy, and Matt, of whom he could not have been prouder.

Tom was preceded in death by his parents, his in-laws Robert and Barbara Dennis, his sister-in-law Jackie Dennis, and his brother-in-law Jon Randles. He is survived by his wife, Peggy; his sons, Thomas Benjamin, Joshua Hayes, Robert Andrew (Kayse), and Matthew McLain (Shayna); his beloved grandchildren, Anna, Thomas McLain, Aplin, Cameron, Penelope, Radigan "Thunder," and Alexa. He is also survived by his siblings, Ken White, Nancy Weber, Jill England (Bobby), and Dan White; in-laws Bobby Dennis (Karen), Nancy Moran (Bruce), Jane Hager (Lawson), and Kelly Randles; and a multitude of nieces, nephews, and cousins. Special thanks for the love and support from lifelong friend Dr. Wayne McNeil.

Visitation will be Thursday, May 23, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Lake Ridge Chapel. Graveside services will be Friday, May 24, at 3:30 p.m. at Resthaven Cemetery, and a memorial service will be held at on Saturday, May 25, at 1:00 p.m. at Indiana Ave. Baptist Church. Family and friends are invited to share memories and expressions of sympathy, and view Tom's life tribute at www.memorialdesigners.net.

Memorials can be made to the Texas Lions Foundation, PO Box 64881, Lubbock, TX 79464.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from May 23 to May 24, 2019
