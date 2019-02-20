|
Lubbock- Thursa Mae Smith, 93 passed away Saturday, February 19, 2019, celebration of life will be held at 11:00 AM Thursday, February 21, 2019, at Raintree Christian Church, where she was a member for many years. Visitation will be on Wednesday at Resthaven Funeral Home from 5:00PM to 7:00PM.
Thursa was born in Memphis, Texas on February 25, 1925, to Ted and Lina Young. She married Paul Smith on August 2, 1941. They enjoyed 51 years together before his death on November 4, 1992.
Thursa is survived by one sister, Margie Davis, one brother Royce Young. She is also survived by three children Jerry Smith (Joy), Priscilla Elliott, and Paul J. Smith (Cynthia), 6 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.
Thursa loved our Lord, her family, her friends, and life-----and oh how she lived.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2019
