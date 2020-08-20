Lubbock- Tiffaney Snow was set free on August 9, 2020. The family of Tiffaney Snow will celebrate her life of 47 years at 11:00 am on Saturday, August 22, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. In support of the health of her family, face coverings are mandatory while attending the service and visitation. The service will be live-streamed and be available for thirty days at www.memorialdesigners.net
. You are encouraged to sign the virtual guestbook and share memories and expressions of sympathy by selecting the icon.
Tiffaney Snow was born on January 3, 1973, in Lubbock, Texas. She attended Frenship schools and graduated from Wayland Baptist University with a Bachelor's degree in Psychology. Tiffaney was on the Dean's list at Texas Tech University as she continued to pursue her Masters in Marriage and Family Counseling. She was very involved in Equine Therapy and served on their Board of Directors. Her biggest enjoyment was being an instructor and working with those who were suffering and going through their own pain. Her heart and soul were filled with so much empathy, love, and light.
Tiffaney married Ty Ritchey of Lubbock on August 5, 1994, and they were blessed with two sons, Garrett, 24, and Caleb, 16. These boys were her life - she loved them with every ounce of her being and will forever. Even though the marriage dissolved in 2016, the love of their sons was always first and foremost.
Survivors include her two sons, Garrett and Caleb Ritchey; father of her children, Ty Ritchey; her mother, Flo Nimry; a brother, Torey Snow; and grandfather, Ervin Gilliam, all of Lubbock. She also leaves behind many extended family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Anna Ruth Gilliam.
Tiffany's family has designated memorial contributions to Tiffaney Snow Memorial Scholarship Fund, c/o Lead with Horses, P.O. Box 18045, Reno, NV 89511 (775)-223-5181; https://donorbox.org/snow-scholarship
or National Suicide Prevention Lifeline https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org/donate/